IPhone Optimism Lifts Tech Shares -- Technology Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose amid optimism about demand for Apple's latest smartphones.

"You saw Apple lose a little bit of steam from the delay of the launch, but tech is definitely still leading this market," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

Facebook said it will open a new artificial intelligence research lab in Montreal led by a McGill University professor as the Canadian city establishes itself as a center for AI development.

Rovio Entertainment, the company behind the "Angry Birds" mobile-game franchise, set the pricing for its initial public offering, valuing the company at about $1 billion--well short of shareholders' more-optimistic forecasts.

September 15, 2017 18:01 ET (22:01 GMT)