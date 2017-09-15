Industrials Climb Despite Mixed Factory Reports - Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose after mixed factory reports. Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.9% in August from the prior month, the largest monthly retreat since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, according to the Federal Reserve. The central bank cited the effects of Hurricane Harvey on the oil industry around Houston for the slowdown. The Empire State's general business conditions index, a measure of factory activity in New York state, dropped less than 1 point to 24.4 after reaching a three-year high in August.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 15, 2017 16:23 ET (20:23 GMT)