India's Trade Deficit Widens in August

NEW DELHI – India's exports grew 10.29% from a year earlier to $23.81 billion in August, government data showed Friday.
That marked a year of rising exports, and was higher than July's 3.9% rise.
Imports rose 21% to $35.46 billion, widening the trade deficit to $11.64 billion from $7.7 billion a year earlier.
The faster growth in exports will provide relief to policymakers as they look for drivers to strengthen an economy struggling due to weak domestic demand.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 15, 2017 09:43 ET (13:43 GMT)