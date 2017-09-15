Housing Starts, Permits Seen Up in August -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Continue Reading Below
The FOMC meeting statement is scheduled for release Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET, followed by a news conference with Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen at 2:30 p.m. ET.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 1000 Housing Mkt Index Sep 66 (5) 68
Tuesday 0830 Housing Starts Aug 1.19M (10) 1.15M
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
-- percent change Aug +3.5% -4.8%
0830 Building Permits Aug 1.23M (5) 1.22M
-- percent change Aug +0.8% -4.1%
0830 Import Prices Aug +0.5% (5) +0.1%
0830 Current Account Balance Q2 -$118.2B (4) -$116.8B
Wednesday 1000 Existing Home Sales Aug 5.46M (10) 5.44M
-- percent change Aug +0.4% -1.3%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 16 295K (5) 284K
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Sep 16.5 (4) 18.9
1000 Leading Index Aug +0.3% (8) +0.3%
Friday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Sep N/A 52.8*
0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Sep N/A 56.0*
*End-Aug Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 15, 2017 14:18 ET (18:18 GMT)