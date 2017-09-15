Housing Starts, Permits Seen Up in August -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Continue Reading Below

The FOMC meeting statement is scheduled for release Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET, followed by a news conference with Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen at 2:30 p.m. ET.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Monday 1000 Housing Mkt Index Sep 66 (5) 68

Tuesday 0830 Housing Starts Aug 1.19M (10) 1.15M

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

-- percent change Aug +3.5% -4.8%

0830 Building Permits Aug 1.23M (5) 1.22M

-- percent change Aug +0.8% -4.1%

0830 Import Prices Aug +0.5% (5) +0.1%

0830 Current Account Balance Q2 -$118.2B (4) -$116.8B

Wednesday 1000 Existing Home Sales Aug 5.46M (10) 5.44M

-- percent change Aug +0.4% -1.3%

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 16 295K (5) 284K

0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Sep 16.5 (4) 18.9

1000 Leading Index Aug +0.3% (8) +0.3%

Friday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Sep N/A 52.8*

0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Sep N/A 56.0*

*End-Aug Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2017 14:18 ET (18:18 GMT)