Health Care Down on Washington Anxiety - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies fell amid trepidation about the outlook for legislation on the budget and taxes. The Trump administration said it would release a detailed outline of its tax proposal last month. The outlook for corporate taxes and repatriation of earnings is critical for the broad stock market, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. Big pharmaceutical companies are among those considered likely to participate in any repatriation deals.
September 15, 2017 16:23 ET (20:23 GMT)