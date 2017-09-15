Financials Rise Alongside Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies rose alongside Treasury yields.

The odds of an interest-rate increase in December are rising again on futures markets, and investors will watch closely for clues to the central bank's intentions in a policy statement next week, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

Online lender Social Finance said Chief Executive Mike Cagney would immediately step down and give up his seat on the company's board, as the embattled fintech company faces accusations of improper workplace culture.

