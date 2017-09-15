On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Friday, September 15 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 1,046,418 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Sep-17 13,415 13,415 12,810 13,225 13,555 -330 1,086 11,644

Oct-17 13,370 13,475 13,110 13,380 13,535 -155 32 238

Nov-17 13,665 13,685 13,100 13,395 13,740 -345 17,814 38,596

Jan-18 16,450 16,490 15,680 16,115 16,580 -465 956,858 392,842

Mar-18 16,220 16,255 16,220 16,230 16,640 -410 10 198

Apr-18 16,350 16,350 16,350 16,350 16,980 -630 2 64

May-18 16,760 16,820 16,020 16,440 16,905 -465 70,504 65,342

Jun-18 16,270 16,270 16,085 16,165 16,730 -565 8 1,092

Jul-18 16,370 16,425 15,675 16,245 16,555 -310 100 920

Aug-18 16,420 16,420 16,350 16,385 16,575 -190 4 176

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

September 15, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)