China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, September 15 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 1,046,418 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Sep-17 13,415 13,415 12,810 13,225 13,555 -330 1,086 11,644
Oct-17 13,370 13,475 13,110 13,380 13,535 -155 32 238
Nov-17 13,665 13,685 13,100 13,395 13,740 -345 17,814 38,596
Jan-18 16,450 16,490 15,680 16,115 16,580 -465 956,858 392,842
Mar-18 16,220 16,255 16,220 16,230 16,640 -410 10 198
Apr-18 16,350 16,350 16,350 16,350 16,980 -630 2 64
May-18 16,760 16,820 16,020 16,440 16,905 -465 70,504 65,342
Jun-18 16,270 16,270 16,085 16,165 16,730 -565 8 1,092
Jul-18 16,370 16,425 15,675 16,245 16,555 -310 100 920
Aug-18 16,420 16,420 16,350 16,385 16,575 -190 4 176
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
