What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Trump and congressional Democrats closed in on an deal to give legal status to undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

The president said the GOP tax proposal won't cut taxes for the wealthy, comments that appeared to contradict the plan being drafted.

Senators proposed diametrically opposed health plans, reflecting an enduring split on health care despite calls for more bipartisanship.

Saudi Arabia is clamping down on internal dissent as Crown Prince Mohammed moves to consolidate power ahead of his expected accession to the throne.

Flynn promoted a controversial private-sector nuclear-power project in the Mideast while serving as national security adviser.

Eight patients from a Florida nursing home died amid sweltering conditions after Irma knocked out the facility's air conditioning.

Myanmar's military push to drive out Rohingya Muslims drew U.N. censure and a call to arms by al Qaeda.

Venezuela is telling oil traders that it will no longer deal in dollars in a bid to circumvent U.S. sanctions.

Federal agencies were ordered to remove Kaspersky Lab software from government computers.

Russia said it sent the Trump administration a plan aimed at restoring ties but that Washington didn't respond in kind.

