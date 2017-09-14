Volkswagen Recalls 4.9 Million Vehicles in China

Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said Thursday that it will recall around 4.9 million vehicles in China due to concerns over potential faults with third-party supplied front air bags.

The German auto maker said it was responding to advice from the Chinese safety authority over air bags manufactured by Takata, but added that to date there have been no known cases of defective Takata airbags in Volkswagen vehicles anywhere in the world.

The recall will affect vehicles produced locally by the FAW-VW, SAIC-VW and FAW-Audi joint ventures, as well as imported Volkswagen, Audi, Seat and Skoda vehicles, the company said.

The announcement comes 10 days after Volkswagen said it would recall 1.8 million cars in China due to a possible issue with fuel pump control units.

Volkswagen sold almost 3 million cars of its Volkswagen brand in China in 2016 and had a revenue of 4.96 billion euros ($5.89 billion), making the country one of its most important markets.

