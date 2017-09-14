South Africa 2Q Current Account Deficit Widens to 2.4% -Reserve Bank

South Africa's current account deficit widened to 2.4% of gross domestic product in the second quarter, due to shortfalls in services, income and current transfer accounts, the country's reserve bank said Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

In the first quarter, South Africa's a current account deficit stood at 2% of GDP.

The widening of the current-account deficit in the second quarter came even as the value of gold and merchandise exports increased slightly, leading to a bigger trade surplus with the rest of the world, the bank said.

Write to Gabriele Steinhauser at gabriele.steinhauser@wsj.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2017 04:36 ET (08:36 GMT)