Sampo Oyj Sampo To Launch A New Long-term Incentive Scheme

TIDMSAMPO
Continue Reading Below
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 September 2017 at 5.15 pm
Sampo to launch a new long-term incentive scheme
Sampo plc's Board of Directors has today decided to adopt a new
long-term incentive scheme 2017:1 for the management of Sampo Group
(including the Group CEO) and other key employees of Sampo Group. Sampo
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Board Members are not included in the scheme. The total number of
participants in the long-term incentive scheme is 117. The incentive
scheme complies with the Sampo Group Remuneration Principles and the
remuneration policies of the relevant Sampo Group companies.
The maximum number of the incentive units shall be 4,500,000 in total
for the Group. A maximum of 95 per cent of the incentive units may be
allocated during September to October 2017 and the remaining incentive
units may be allocated during September to October 2018. Allocations in
September and October 2018 may be directed to new recruits or to current
employees with materially changed circumstances.
The allocation of incentive units shall be based on a combination of the
assessment of the performance of the individual, of the business area
and/or business unit concerned and of the overall results of the
relevant Sampo Group company, the division and/or of Sampo Group. Also
qualitative criteria shall be taken into account in the assessment, such
as the compliance with internal and external rules for the business.
The potential incentive reward will be paid in three installments. The
first installment, based on 30 per cent of the granted incentive units,
will be paid by the end of September 2020, the second installment, based
on 35 per cent of the granted incentive units, will be paid by the end
of September 2021 and the third installment, based on 35 per cent of the
granted units, will be paid by the end of September 2022.
A deferral rule applies to incentive rewards paid to key employees who
are subject to the deferral rule in accordance with the remuneration
policies of the relevant Sampo Group companies in force at the launch of
this incentive schemes. The identified staff shall, when each
installment is paid or at the first possible opportunity, taking into
account the insider regulations, purchase Sampo A shares on a regulated
market or a multilateral trading facility in which the Sampo A share is
publicly traded with 50 per cent of the installment after deducting
income tax and other comparable charges. If a member of the identified
staff is subject to a higher deferral percentage in accordance with
mandatory regulation or the remuneration policy of the relevant Sampo
Group company in force at the time of payment of the installment, the
higher percentage shall be applied to the purchase of the Sampo A
shares. The Sampo A shares shall be subject to disposal restrictions for
three years from the date when the installment was paid.
The incentive rewards to be paid shall be based on the share price
development of the Sampo A share, on the insurance margin in If P&C
Insurance, on the return on capital at risk and on the number of
theoretical incentive units granted. The threshold values for the
performance conditions are presented in the terms and conditions of the
incentive scheme 2017:1 available at www.sampo.com/incentiveterms. The
starting price and a theoretical market price for the scheme are
available at the same address in week 40.
The core of the Remuneration Principles of Sampo Group is that all
remuneration systems in Sampo Group shall safeguard the long-term
financial stability of the Group and shall comply with regulatory and
ethical standards. Risk sensitive but fair and rewarding compensation
mechanisms enhance Sampo Group's ability to create stakeholder and
shareholder value.
SAMPO PLC
Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
For further information, please contact:
Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Maria Silander
Communications Manager
tel. +358 10 516 0031
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire
http://www.sampo.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 14, 2017 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)