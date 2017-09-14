North Korea Fires Second Missile Over Japan in a Month

North Korea fired a missile Friday morning local time that passed over Japan's northern island of Hokkaido and headed for the Pacific.

Bank of Canada 'Open' to Inflation-Targeting Changes, Official Says

Bank of Canada's second-highest ranking official, Carolyn Wilkins, said she is "completely open" to exploring alternatives to the central bank's inflation-targeting regime, including whether there should be less of an emphasis on hitting 2%.

EPA to Review Rules on Coal Ash, a Power Plant Byproduct

Federal regulators will reconsider Obama-era rules governing waste from coal-fired power plants, accepting a request from utility companies that were faced with possibly closing dozens of coal-ash dumps nationwide.

Berlin and Paris Dance Carefully Around Deepening the Eurozone

Behind renewed professions of love between France and Germany, differences brewing over the euro's future could spoil the romance, Marcus Walker writes.

Trump Trade Official Proposes Nafta 'Sunset Clause'

A top Trump trade official said he wants to inject a "sunset clause" into Nafta, resurfacing one of the administration's most provocative trade ideas and drawing a swift rebuke from Mexican and Canadian officials.

Peru Cuts Key Interest Rate to 3.5%

The Central Reserve Bank of Peru on Thursday lowered its reference interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 3.5%, citing weak economic activity.

Chile's Central Bank Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate Unchanged

Chile's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at 2.5% for a fourth consecutive month, a decision that was widely expected.

CFPB Gives Boost to New Ways of Vetting Customers

The government gave a boost Thursday to lenders that are using data such as employment and bill payment histories when vetting customers for loans and other credit products,

ECB's Mersch Believes Europeans Willing to Share Some Powers

Europeans are willing to see their governments accept help in areas where the nations aren't able to do the job, a European Central Bank Executive Board member said.

Attention Investors: The Stretch of Very Weak Inflation Is Over

Investors have been enjoying what might best be called the Bizarro Goldilocks economy. The latest inflation report serves as a warning the fairy tale may be drawing to its close.

