North Korea Fires Missile in Direction of Japan

North Korea fired a missile Friday morning local time that passed over Japan's northern island of Hokkaido and headed for the Pacific.

U.S. Consumer Prices Rose 0.4% in August

U.S. consumer prices rose in August by the most since January, likely reassuring the Federal Reserve about the economy's strength as it considers raising interest rates.

Dow Clinches Third Straight Record Close

The Dow Jones Industrial Average logged its third record close of the week, even as other major U.S. indexes edged slightly lower.

Central Banks Edge Away From Easy Money as BOE Signals Rate Rise

Three of the world's major central banks are moving in sync for the first time in years toward ending the postcrisis era of easy money, after the Bank of England signaled it is preparing to raise rates to restrain U.K. inflation.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

The number of Americans applying for new unemployment benefits fell last week but remained sharply higher than two weeks earlier because of Hurricane Harvey's effects.

Oil Gains on Falling Stocks, Higher Demand Forecast

Oil prices continued to climb Thursday, rising for a fourth straight day on shrinking global inventories and a bullish forecast for demand.

Trump Trade Official Proposes Nafta 'Sunset Clause'

A top Trump trade official said he wants to inject a "sunset clause" into Nafta, resurfacing one of the administration's most provocative trade ideas and drawing a swift rebuke from Mexican and Canadian officials.

ECB's Mersch Believes Europeans Willing to Share Some Powers

Europeans are willing to see their governments accept help in areas where the nations aren't able to do the job, a European Central Bank Executive Board member said.

CFTC Chief Asks Europe Not to Regulate U.S. Clearinghouses

The top U.S. derivatives regulator urged European policy makers to back off from a proposal to regulate U.S. clearinghouses that do business in Europe, while also making a broader plea for countries to defer to the rules of others when regulating international companies.

Blank-Check IPO Raises $600 Million, Search Begins for Tech Unicorn

A new investment vehicle run by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya raised a higher-than-expected $600 million from investors in an offering designed to help tech entrepreneurs circumvent the IPO process.

