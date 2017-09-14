U.S. Consumer Prices Rose 0.4% in August

U.S. consumer prices rose in August by the most since January, likely reassuring the Federal Reserve about the economy's strength as it considers raising interest rates.

Dow Clinches Third Straight Record Close

The Dow Jones Industrial Average logged its third record close of the week, even as other major U.S. indexes edged slightly lower.

BOE Signals Rate Rise as Central Banks Edge Away From Easy Money

The Bank of England signaled it is preparing to raise interest rates within months to restrain accelerating inflation in the U.K., in the latest sign major central banks are bringing to an end a decadelong era of easy money.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

The number of Americans applying for new unemployment benefits fell last week but remained sharply higher than two weeks earlier because of Hurricane Harvey's effects.

Oil Gains on Falling Stocks, Higher Demand Forecast

Oil prices continued to climb Thursday, rising for a fourth straight day on shrinking global inventories and a bullish forecast for demand.

ECB's Mersch Believes Europeans Willing to Share Some Powers

Europeans are willing to see their governments accept help in areas where the nations aren't able to do the job, a European Central Bank Executive Board member said.

CFTC Chief Asks Europe Not to Regulate U.S. Clearinghouses

The top U.S. derivatives regulator urged European policy makers to back off from a proposal to regulate U.S. clearinghouses that do business in Europe, while also making a broader plea for countries to defer to the rules of others when regulating international companies.

China's Industrial Engine Revs Down

China posted a surprise slowdown in business activity in August, a sign that rising borrowing costs and property restrictions are hurting the economy more than expected.

Turkey Holds Interest Rates Steady

Turkey's central bank held its main lending rates steady in its fight to tame the country's double-digit inflation.

EU Pushes for Free-Trade Pacts With Countries Snubbed by U.S.

The EU is defying protectionist trends and pursuing its most ambitious agenda of free-trade agreements in years.

