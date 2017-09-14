U.S. Consumer Prices Rose 0.4% in August

U.S. consumer prices rose in August by the most since January, likely reassuring the Federal Reserve about the economy's strength as it considers raising interest rates.

U.S. Stocks Slip After Rally

U.S. stocks wobbled after major indexes closed at a trifecta of records two days in a row. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%.

BOE Says Interest Rates Could Rise Within Months

The Bank of England signaled officials are preparing to raise interest rates within months to restrain accelerating inflation, a fresh sign that a decade-long era of ultraloose central-bank policy is slowly drawing to a close.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

The number of Americans applying for new unemployment benefits fell last week but remained sharply higher than two weeks earlier because of Hurricane Harvey's effects.

Oil Gains on Falling Stocks, Higher Demand Forecast

Oil prices continued to climb, building on solid gains made Wednesday on shrinking global inventories and a bullish forecast for demand.

China's Industrial Engine Revs Down

China posted a surprise slowdown in business activity in August, a sign that rising borrowing costs and property restrictions are hurting the economy more than expected.

U.S. Expected to Renew Waiver of Sanctions on Iran

President Donald Trump is expected to extend sanctions relief to Iran, retaining for now the U.S. commitment to the landmark 2015 nuclear agreement, whose fate nonetheless remains uncertain.

Turkey Holds Interest Rates Steady

Turkey's central bank held its main lending rates steady in its fight to tame the country's double-digit inflation.

EU Pushes for Free-Trade Pacts With Countries Snubbed by U.S.

The EU is defying protectionist trends and pursuing its most ambitious agenda of free-trade agreements in years.

As Activist Investors Target Asia, China Becomes a Hot Spot

Activist investors are descending upon Asia in greater numbers than ever-and scoring hits against some of the region's biggest listed companies.

