Global Markets Pare Gains

Global stocks were mostly lower ahead of U.S. inflation data and the Bank of England's decision on interest rates.

China's Industrial Engine Revs Down

China posted a surprise slowdown in business activity in August, a sign that rising borrowing costs and property restrictions are hurting the economy more than expected.

China Slows Again: Hedge Your Growth Bets, But Don't Panic

Chinese investment and industrial production slowed sharply for the second month in a row in August, in a clear sign that weak July data was no heat-related fluke. Overextended commodity rallies are about to run back into reality, but there are still some reasons for guarded optimism.

China August Housing Sales Growth Slowest in Over 2 Years

Housing sales by value in August rose 3.8% from a year earlier, according to calculations made by The Wall Street Journal based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics. That compared with a 4.3% gain in July.

WSJ City Must Reads

The Bank of England faces a rates dilemma at its latest policy meeting with the central bank struggling to contain inflation just as unemployment falls to multiyear lows. Read WSJ City for the City's view.

Saudi Arabia Clamps Down as Prince Consolidates Power

Saudi Arabia is stamping out traces of internal dissent in a far-reaching campaign targeting influential clerics, liberal thinkers and even princes as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman moves to consolidate power ahead of his expected accession to the throne.

Venezuela Stops Accepting Dollars for Oil Payments Following U.S. Sanctions

Oil-rich country, looking for ways to circumvent U.S. sanctions, is telling oil traders that it will no longer receive or send payments in dollars, people familiar with the new policy have told The Wall Street Journal.

SEC Chairman Says Midwest Could Use More VCs

Memo to venture capitalists: the Securities and Exchange Commission wants to know why you don't have an Indianapolis branch office.

U.S. Had $108 Billion Budget Deficit in August, Treasury Says

The U.S. government ran a $108 billion budget deficit in August ahead of a late September deadline for Congress to raise the federal borrowing limit and authorize new spending to keep the government open.

There's Never Been a Hotter Time to Freeze Your Credit

Until the Equifax data breach, many consumers didn't know what a credit freeze was. Now, people are discovering the tool in a move that could have unintended effects for consumers and the financial industry.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)