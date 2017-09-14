FTC Probing Equifax Breach

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating the Equifax data breach, adding to the mounting investigations into the credit-reporting company since the attack was disclosed last week.

Puerto Rico Utility Creditors Thwarted on Receivership Push

The judge overseeing Puerto Rico's public power monopoly blocked creditors from installing a receiver to stop what they say is mismanagement of one of the largest U.S. utilities.

Bitcoin Losses Worsen as Chinese Exchange Closes

Bitcoin prices fell sharply after China's second-largest digital-currency exchange said it was shutting down its domestic operations, the latest development in Beijing's attempts to impose control over the stateless currency.

SunTrust Settles Charges of Steering Clients to Higher Fees, SEC Says

The SEC said SunTrust Banks has agreed to settle charges that the lender's subsidiary collected some $1.1 million in avoidable fees by pushing the costlier option of certain mutual funds on clients.

As Activist Investors Target Asia, China Becomes a Hot Spot

Activist investors are descending upon Asia in greater numbers than ever-and scoring hits against some of the region's biggest listed companies.

HgCapital Seeks Buyer for Software Provider Ullink

HgCapital, a Europe-based buyout firm, is eyeing the possible sale of Ullink, in a deal that could value the electronic trading software provider at about $833 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

J.P. Morgan Pledges Increased Support for Chicago

J.P. Morgan Chase has pledged $40 million to help ailing neighborhoods on Chicago's south and west sides, following a similar model it applied in Detroit that focuses on economic growth to address poverty and violent crime.

Goldman Takes Stake in Under Armour CEO's Baltimore Development

Under Armour Chief Executive Kevin Plank has snared Goldman Sachs as the first private investor in his ambitious Port Covington development project with a commitment of $233 million.

CFTC Chief Asks Europe Not to Regulate U.S. Clearinghouses

The top U.S. derivatives regulator urged European policy makers to back off from a proposal to regulate U.S. clearinghouses that do business in Europe, while also making a broader plea for countries to defer to the rules of others when regulating international companies.

Munich Re: A Reinsurer With Cushion to Withstand Hurricane Damage

Investors should see Munich Re's profit warning after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma as a buying opportunity.

