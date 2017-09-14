FTC Probing Equifax Breach

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating the Equifax data breach, adding to the mounting investigations into the credit-reporting company since the attack was disclosed last week.

As Activist Investors Target Asia, China Becomes a Hot Spot

Activist investors are descending upon Asia in greater numbers than ever-and scoring hits against some of the region's biggest listed companies.

Munich Re: A Reinsurer With Cushion to Withstand Hurricane Damage

Investors should see Munich Re's profit warning after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma as a buying opportunity.

Deloitte's Annual Global Revenues Rise 5.5%

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu recorded $38.8 billion in global revenues in its latest fiscal year, up 5.5% in U.S. dollar terms from the previous year, the Big Four accounting firm said Thursday.

EQT Says It Is Exploring Options Amid Pressure to Split

EQT said it would explore its options as pressure builds from activist shareholders to split up the energy company, which plans to acquire rival Rice Energy for $6.7 billion.

Meet the Earth's Largest Money-Market Fund

In just four years, a money-market fund created by an Alibaba affiliate has become the world's largest, accruing 370 million account holders and $211 billion in assets. As its model is replicated, the government is enforcing new regulations.

Shortage of Insurance Adjusters Could Stall Florida's Recovery

After Irma, Florida residents are lacking in many necessities. One of the more frustrating is the paucity of insurance adjusters, which threatens to anger policyholders and potentially delay the state's rebuilding efforts.

Trump Blocks China-Backed Fund From Buying U.S. Chip Maker

President Donald Trump blocked a Beijing-backed fund's attempt to buy an American chip maker, signaling his administration will closely scrutinize Chinese efforts to invest in U.S. semiconductor technology.

SEC Chairman Says Midwest Could Use More VCs

Memo to venture capitalists: the Securities and Exchange Commission wants to know why you don't have an Indianapolis branch office.

Emerging Markets Are Rallying, and It's Mostly About the Dollar

The U.S. dollar's nose dive is fueling a rally in emerging-market assets.

September 14, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)