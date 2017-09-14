Deloitte's Annual Global Revenues Rise 5.5%

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu recorded $38.8 billion in global revenues in its latest fiscal year, up 5.5% in U.S. dollar terms from the previous year, the Big Four accounting firm said Thursday.

Equifax Blames Exploited Web-Server Software for Data Breach

Equifax said criminals exploited web-server software in the data breach that affected potentially 143 million Americans but didn't offer further detail on who may have been behind the hack.

Goldman Nabs Fintech Group in Push to Boost Online Lending

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is poaching about 20 employees from online small-business lender Bond Street Marketplace Inc. as the Wall Street giant embraces loans as a source of growth, according to people familiar with the move.

As Irma Recedes, Boat Owners Begin to Assess Damage

As evacuated Floridians return home after Hurricane Irma, many are checking their insurance documents for coverage details on their homes, cars-and boats.

Equifax Faces Bumpy Legal Terrain as Consumer Suits Mount

Credit-reporting company Equifax could face a tougher challenge in court than other corporate giants that have dealt with the legal fallout of data breaches, according to legal experts.

Trump Blocks China-Backed Fund From Buying U.S. Chip Maker

President Donald Trump blocked a Beijing-backed fund's attempt to buy an American chip maker, signaling his administration will closely scrutinize Chinese efforts to invest in U.S. semiconductor technology.

There's Never Been a Hotter Time to Freeze Your Credit

Until the Equifax data breach, many consumers didn't know what a credit freeze was. Now, people are discovering the tool in a move that could have unintended effects for consumers and the financial industry.

SEC Chairman Says Midwest Could Use More VCs

Memo to venture capitalists: the Securities and Exchange Commission wants to know why you don't have an Indianapolis branch office.

Group Including Apple, Dell Moves to Buy Toshiba's Chip Business

Bain Capital signed a memorandum of understanding with Toshiba saying it intends to reach a deal to buy the Japanese conglomerate's memory-chip business by the end of September, Toshiba said.

China Prepares Sale of $2 Billion in U.S.-Dollar Bonds

China is laying the groundwork for its first sale of U.S.-dollar sovereign bonds in more than a decade, a move toward expanding its ties with global investors as its economy improves.

September 14, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)