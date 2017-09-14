Oil Gains on Falling Stocks, Higher Demand Forecast

Oil prices continued to climb, building on solid gains made Wednesday on shrinking global inventories and a bullish forecast for demand.

Natural-Gas Prices Edge Up After Supply Data

Natural-gas priced edged higher Thursday after U.S. government data showed storage levels increased by 91 billion cubic feet in the latest week, which was slightly above analysts' expectations.

The New Texas Gold Rush: Buying Sand

There is a new land grab going on in the oil-rich fields of West Texas. This time it is over sand. Investors are aiming to mine and sell the sand to drillers in the region's booming Permian Basin, who need large quantities of sand to extract oil and gas from shale formations.

Saudi Arabia Clamps Down as Prince Consolidates Power

Saudi Arabia is stamping out traces of internal dissent in a campaign targeting influential clerics, liberal thinkers and even princes as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman moves to consolidate power ahead of his expected accession to the throne.

Seadrill Sets a Fast Pace for Bankruptcy Turnaround

Seadrill is looking for a swift pass through a bankruptcy that will reduce the holdings of outside shareholders to make way for new money to save one of the world's largest offshore oil-drilling fleets.

Flynn Promoted Nuclear-Plant Project While in White House

As President Donald Trump's national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn promoted a controversial private-sector nuclear power project in the Middle East that had once involved Russian companies, according to former security-council staffers and others familiar with the effort.

Venezuela Stops Accepting Dollars for Oil Payments Following U.S. Sanctions

Oil-rich country, looking for ways to circumvent U.S. sanctions, is telling oil traders that it will no longer receive or send payments in dollars, people familiar with the new policy have told The Wall Street Journal.

Saudi Arabia Pushes OPEC on New Tack to Curb Oil Supplies

In seeking to further curtail global oil supplies and lift prices, Saudi Arabia wants to shift the emphasis to exports rather than output. OPEC's declines in exports aren't keeping pace with production cuts, a break with past trends.

Global Oil Supply Edged Lower in August

Global oil supply fell in August for the first time in four months, a result of Hurricane Harvey, declining OPEC output and summer production maintenance, according to the International Energy Agency.

U.S. Oil Stockpiles Rise After Hurricane Harvey

EIA data revealed U.S. inventories of oil jumped 5.9 million barrels, ahead of expectations of 3.7 million barrels, for the past week as continued refinery outages due to hurricane Harvey kept demand for crude oil low. Gasoline stockpiles fell by 8.4 million barrels when a decline of 3 million was expected.

September 14, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)