Japan's SoftBank Wants Big Chunk of Uber, But at Steep Discount

SoftBank Group is seeking a commanding stake in Uber Technologies, but the Japanese investor wants a steep discount.

Equifax Customers Seeking Safety Got Burned in Data Breach

People who purchased credit-monitoring services from Equifax Inc. seeking added protection from fraud were among those who had their credit-card data stolen as part of the massive data breach, according to people familiar with the matter.

Dole Food Exploring a Sale

Dole Food Co. is exploring a sale, months after filing to go public, said people familiar with the matter.

Oracle's Bet on Cloud Computing Drives Growth

With Oracle Corp.'s shares hitting all-time highs this summer, the company Thursday reported earnings that gave investors further reason for optimism about the company's efforts to reinvent itself.

Ford's Russia Joint-Venture Hires 700 New Workers

Ford Motor Co. is hiring about 700 new workers at its van and sport-utility factory in Russia, a sign that the country's long-suffering car market is starting to see signs of growth.

Verizon Looks to Cut $10 Billion in Costs by 2021

Verizon Communications is planning to cut $10 billion in spending from its operations over the next four years.

Former Google Employees Allege Bias Against Women

Three former Google employees filed a class-action complaint against the tech giant, alleging it discriminated against women in pay and promotions, building on a debate of whether gender bias is pervasive at Google.

Ad Trade Groups Protest Apple's Move to Limit Use of Browser Data

Six advertising trade associations have teamed up to Apple's latest move to block advertisers from collecting certain data that helps them target ads to Apple device users.

EQT Says It Is Exploring Options Amid Pressure to Split

EQT said it would explore its options as pressure builds from activist shareholders to split up the energy company, which plans to acquire rival Rice Energy for $6.7 billion.

HgCapital Seeks Buyer for Software Provider Ullink

HgCapital, a Europe-based buyout firm, is eyeing the possible sale of Ullink, in a deal that could value the electronic trading software provider at about $833 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

September 14, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)