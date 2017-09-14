Japan's SoftBank Wants Big Chunk of Uber, But at Steep Discount

SoftBank Group is seeking a commanding stake in Uber Technologies, but the Japanese investor wants a steep discount.

FTC Probing Equifax Breach

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating the Equifax data breach, adding to the mounting investigations into the credit-reporting company since the attack was disclosed last week.

Dole Food Exploring a Sale

Dole Food Co. is exploring a sale, months after filing to go public, said people familiar with the matter.

Oracle's Bet on Cloud Computing Drives Growth

With Oracle Corp.'s shares hitting all-time highs this summer, the company Thursday reported earnings that gave investors further reason for optimism about the company's efforts to reinvent itself.

Ford's Russia Joint-Venture Hires 700 New Workers

Ford Motor Co. is hiring about 700 new workers at its van and sport-utility factory in Russia, a sign that the country's long-suffering car market is starting to see signs of growth.

Verizon Looks to Cut $10 Billion in Costs by 2021

Verizon Communications is planning to cut $10 billion in spending from its operations over the next four years.

Former Google Employees Allege Bias Against Women

Three former Google employees filed a class-action complaint against the tech giant, alleging it discriminated against women in pay and promotions, building on a debate of whether gender bias is pervasive at Google.

Up Next for the United Tech-Rockwell Tie-Up: The Antitrust Ordeal

Questions are emerging over how antitrust authorities will treat the deal between United Technologies and Rockwell Collins, amid a debate over whether the tie-up will drive up costs in the aerospace industry.

Investor Backs Peltz in P&G Fight

Yacktman Asset Management entered the proxy fight against Procter & Gamble, backing the election onto the company's board of activist investor Nelson Peltz, who has pressed the consumer-goods company to restructure its business.

U.K. to Refer 21st Century Fox's Sky Takeover to Competition Regulators

The U.K. government said it would refer 21st Century Fox's $15.5 billion proposal to consolidate ownership of Sky to the country's competition authority on both broadcasting standards and media plurality grounds.

