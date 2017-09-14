FTC Probing Equifax Breach

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating the Equifax data breach, adding to the mounting investigations into the credit-reporting company since the attack was disclosed last week.

Japan's SoftBank Wants Big Chunk of Uber, But at Steep Discount

SoftBank Group is seeking a commanding stake in Uber Technologies, but the Japanese investor wants a steep discount.

Ford's Russia Joint-Venture Hires 700 New Workers

Ford Motor Co. is hiring about 700 new workers at its van and sport-utility factory in Russia, a sign that the country's long-suffering car market is starting to see signs of growth.

Verizon Looks to Cut $10 Billion in Costs by 2021

Verizon Communications is planning to cut $10 billion in spending from its operations over the next four years.

Former Google Employees Allege Bias Against Women

Three former Google employees filed a class-action complaint against the tech giant, alleging it discriminated against women in pay and promotions, building on a debate of whether gender bias is pervasive at Google.

Up Next for the United Tech-Rockwell Tie-Up: The Antitrust Ordeal

Questions are emerging over how antitrust authorities will treat the deal between United Technologies and Rockwell Collins, amid a debate over whether the tie-up will drive up costs in the aerospace industry.

Investor Backs Peltz in P&G Fight

Yacktman Asset Management entered the proxy fight against Procter & Gamble, backing the election onto the company's board of activist investor Nelson Peltz, who has pressed the consumer-goods company to restructure its business.

U.K. to Refer 21st Century Fox's Sky Takeover to Competition Regulators

The U.K. government said it would refer 21st Century Fox's $15.5 billion proposal to consolidate ownership of Sky to the country's competition authority on both broadcasting standards and media plurality grounds.

Volkswagen Recalls Millions of Vehicles in China to Replace Air Bags

Volkswagen and its Chinese joint-venture partners are recalling 4.86 million vehicles in China to replace faulty Takata air bags, the second major recall by Volkswagen in China this month.

EQT Says It Is Exploring Options Amid Pressure to Split

EQT said it would explore its options as pressure builds from activist shareholders to split up the energy company, which plans to acquire rival Rice Energy for $6.7 billion.

