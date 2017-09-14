FTC Probing Equifax Breach
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating the Equifax data breach, adding to the mounting investigations into the credit-reporting company since the attack was disclosed last week.
Japan's SoftBank Wants Big Chunk of Uber, But at Steep Discount
SoftBank Group is seeking a commanding stake in Uber Technologies, but the Japanese investor wants a steep discount.
Ford's Russia Joint-Venture Hires 700 New Workers
Ford Motor Co. is hiring about 700 new workers at its van and sport-utility factory in Russia, a sign that the country's long-suffering car market is starting to see signs of growth.
Verizon Looks to Cut $10 Billion in Costs by 2021
Verizon Communications is planning to cut $10 billion in spending from its operations over the next four years.
Former Google Employees Allege Bias Against Women
Three former Google employees filed a class-action complaint against the tech giant, alleging it discriminated against women in pay and promotions, building on a debate of whether gender bias is pervasive at Google.
Up Next for the United Tech-Rockwell Tie-Up: The Antitrust Ordeal
Questions are emerging over how antitrust authorities will treat the deal between United Technologies and Rockwell Collins, amid a debate over whether the tie-up will drive up costs in the aerospace industry.
Investor Backs Peltz in P&G Fight
Yacktman Asset Management entered the proxy fight against Procter & Gamble, backing the election onto the company's board of activist investor Nelson Peltz, who has pressed the consumer-goods company to restructure its business.
U.K. to Refer 21st Century Fox's Sky Takeover to Competition Regulators
The U.K. government said it would refer 21st Century Fox's $15.5 billion proposal to consolidate ownership of Sky to the country's competition authority on both broadcasting standards and media plurality grounds.
Volkswagen Recalls Millions of Vehicles in China to Replace Air Bags
Volkswagen and its Chinese joint-venture partners are recalling 4.86 million vehicles in China to replace faulty Takata air bags, the second major recall by Volkswagen in China this month.
EQT Says It Is Exploring Options Amid Pressure to Split
EQT said it would explore its options as pressure builds from activist shareholders to split up the energy company, which plans to acquire rival Rice Energy for $6.7 billion.
September 14, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)