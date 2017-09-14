Up Next for the United Tech-Rockwell Tie-Up: The Antitrust Ordeal

Questions are emerging over how antitrust authorities will treat the deal between United Technologies and Rockwell Collins, amid a debate over whether the tie-up will drive up costs in the aerospace industry.

Equifax Blames Exploited Web-Server Software for Data Breach

Equifax said criminals exploited web-server software in the data breach that affected potentially 143 million Americans but didn't offer further detail on who may have been behind the hack.

U.K. to Refer 21st Century Fox's Sky Takeover to Competition Regulators

The U.K. government said it would refer 21st Century Fox's $15.5 billion proposal to consolidate ownership of Sky to the country's competition authority on both broadcasting standards and media plurality grounds.

Volkswagen Recalls Millions of Vehicles in China to Replace Air Bags

Volkswagen and its Chinese joint-venture partners are recalling 4.86 million vehicles in China to replace faulty Takata air bags, the second major recall by Volkswagen in China this month.

EQT Says It Is Exploring Options Amid Pressure to Split

EQT said it would explore its options as pressure builds from activist shareholders to split up the energy company, which plans to acquire rival Rice Energy for $6.7 billion.

Lotte Retreats From China as Beijing-Seoul Dispute Dents Business

South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group is conceding defeat for its Lotte Mart business in China, with plans to sell stores there after heavy losses brought on by diplomatic tensions between Seoul and Beijing.

Autoliv Considers Split Into Two Listed Companies

Swedish car-parts giant Autoliv said it is considering splitting itself in two, separating its electronics operation from its business making safety devices like seat belts and air bags.

Samsung's New $300 Million Fund Bets on Automotive Innovation

Samsung Electronics has created a $300 million fund targeting new investments for automotive software and technology, the latest sign of the world's largest smartphone maker's desire to diversify beyond traditional electronics.

Toshiba Is Running Out of Options for Its Chip Business

Toshiba's sale of its memory-chip business is turning into a saga, and it doesn't have time for that: A deal with Western Digital may be the best choice left.

Oracle Earnings: What to Watch

Oracle Corp. is set to report financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2018 after the close of trading Thursday.

