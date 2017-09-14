Alphabet in Talks to Invest About $1 Billion in Lyft

Google parent Alphabet Inc. has held talks to invest about $1 billion in Lyft Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Facebook to Open AI Center in Montreal

Facebook Inc. plans to announce the opening of a new artificial intelligence center in Montreal, marking the latest move by a U.S. firm to tap into Canada's expertise in the technology.

California Firm Is Accused of Illegally Importing Aluminum From China

The U.S. Justice Department is alleging that a California company evaded $1.5 billion in tariffs by conducting an illegal effort to smuggle banned aluminum into the U.S., according to a government complaint filed Thursday.

Blank-Check IPO Raises $600 Million, Search Begins for Tech Unicorn

A new investment vehicle run by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya raised a higher-than-expected $600 million from investors in an offering designed to help tech entrepreneurs circumvent the IPO process.

Oracle's Bet on Cloud Computing Drives Growth

With Oracle Corp.'s shares hitting all-time highs this summer, the company Thursday reported earnings that showed its efforts to reinvent itself continue to pay off.

Ad Trade Groups Protest Apple's Move to Limit Use of Browser Data

Six advertising trade associations have teamed up to Apple's latest move to block advertisers from collecting certain data that helps them target ads to Apple device users.

Dole Food Exploring a Sale

Dole Food Co. is exploring a sale, months after filing to go public, said people familiar with the matter.

Ford's Russia Joint-Venture Hires 700 New Workers

Ford Motor Co. is hiring about 700 new workers at its van and sport-utility factory in Russia, a sign that the country's long-suffering car market is starting to see signs of growth.

Facebook Bars Advertisers from Altering News Headlines

The social network said it will stop allowing advertisers who promote news articles on the site to modify the headlines and descriptions that appear with them, a practice that some publishers say misrepresents their work.

Japan's SoftBank Wants Big Chunk of Uber, But at Steep Discount

SoftBank Group is seeking a commanding stake in Uber Technologies, but the Japanese investor wants a steep discount.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)