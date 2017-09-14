Equifax Blames Exploited Web-Server Software for Data Breach

Equifax said criminals exploited web-server software in the data breach that affected potentially 143 million Americans but didn't offer further detail on who may have been behind the hack.

Deloitte's Annual Global Revenues Rise 5.5%

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu recorded $38.8 billion in global revenues in its latest fiscal year, up 5.5% in U.S. dollar terms from the previous year, the Big Four accounting firm said Thursday.

Goldman Takes Stake in Under Armour CEO's Baltimore Development

Under Armour Chief Executive Kevin Plank has snared Goldman Sachs as the first private investor in his ambitious Port Covington development project with a commitment of $233 million.

European Corporate Roundup

A profit warning from Munich Re and a strategic alliance between Thomas Cook and Expedia are the corporate highlights in Europe Thursday.

Can Apple Unlock Promise of Facial Recognition?

Face ID will be the primary tool to unlock the nearly $1,000 iPhone X. If Apple can get it right, the company could popularize a technology that has had a mixed record.

Trump Blocks China-Backed Fund From Buying U.S. Chip Maker

President Donald Trump blocked a Beijing-backed fund's attempt to buy an American chip maker, signaling his administration will closely scrutinize Chinese efforts to invest in U.S. semiconductor technology.

EQT Gets Pressure From Second Investor on Proposed Rice Acquisition

Hedge-fund firm D.E. Shaw Group is launching an activist campaign against EQT, meaning the energy company will now have to face down two unhappy investors as it works to close a $6.7 billion acquisition of Rice Energy.

Equifax Faces Bumpy Legal Terrain as Consumer Suits Mount

Credit-reporting company Equifax could face a tougher challenge in court than other corporate giants that have dealt with the legal fallout of data breaches, according to legal experts.

Martin Shkreli's Bail Revoked as Judge Orders Him Sent to Jail

A federal judge in New York on Wednesday revoked Martin Shkreli's bail and ordered him sent to jail before his sentencing, finding that the former pharmaceutical executive posed a danger to the community with his pattern of online threats and harassment.

Seadrill Sets a Fast Pace for Bankruptcy Turnaround

Seadrill is looking for a swift pass through a bankruptcy that will reduce the holdings of outside shareholders to make way for new money to save one of the world's largest offshore oil-drilling fleets.

