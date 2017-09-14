Equifax Blames Exploited Web-Server Software for Data Breach

Equifax said criminals exploited web-server software in the data breach that affected potentially 143 million Americans but didn't offer further detail on who may have been behind the hack.

Goldman Takes Stake in Under Armour CEO's Baltimore Development

Under Armour Chief Executive Kevin Plank has snared Goldman Sachs as the first private investor in his ambitious Port Covington development project with a commitment of $233 million.

EQT Gets Pressure From Second Investor on Proposed Rice Acquisition

Hedge-fund firm D.E. Shaw Group is launching an activist campaign against EQT, meaning the energy company will now have to face down two unhappy investors as it works to close a $6.7 billion acquisition of Rice Energy.

Trump Blocks China-Backed Fund From Buying U.S. Chip Maker

President Donald Trump blocked a Beijing-backed fund's attempt to buy an American chip maker, signaling his administration will closely scrutinize Chinese efforts to invest in U.S. semiconductor technology.

Equifax Faces Bumpy Legal Terrain as Consumer Suits Mount

Credit-reporting company Equifax could face a tougher challenge in court than other corporate giants that have dealt with the legal fallout of data breaches, according to legal experts.

Martin Shkreli's Bail Revoked as Judge Orders Him Sent to Jail

A federal judge in New York on Wednesday revoked Martin Shkreli's bail and ordered him sent to jail before his sentencing, finding that the former pharmaceutical executive posed a danger to the community with his pattern of online threats and harassment.

Seadrill Sets a Fast Pace for Bankruptcy Turnaround

Seadrill is looking for a swift pass through a bankruptcy that will reduce the holdings of outside shareholders to make way for new money to save one of the world's largest offshore oil-drilling fleets.

Why Aircraft Deals Aren't Always What Meets the Eye

President Trump this week lauded what he described as a deal to sell between $10 billion and $20 billion worth of aircraft and jet engines to Malaysia's flag carrier. Hours later, the deal was said to be worth much less.

U.S. Chip Maker Stresses Jobs Gains With Sale to China-Backed Firm

With Trump poised to decide the fate of a Chinese government-backed fund's deal to buy an American chip maker, the U.S. company's chief executive is talking up job creation.

Tenet Healthcare Exploring Options Including Possible Sale

Tenet Healthcare, facing shareholder-activist pressure, is exploring strategic options including a possible sale of the big hospital company.

