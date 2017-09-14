MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks In Holding Pattern After Record Run, As Inflation Update Grabs Spotlight

Economists expect a 0.3% rise for consumer price index

U.S. stock futures showed little change early Thursday, signaling the market may catch its breath after another round of records, though an inflation reading due before the open could provide a catalyst.

S&P 500 futures shed 1.20 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,493.50, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 4 points to 22,108.00. Nasdaq-100 futures gave up 3.75 points to 6,005.25.

On Wednesday, the S&P , Dow and Nasdaq Composite all gained between 0.1% and 0.2%, finishing at all-time closing highs for a second straight session (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-stocks-set-to-lose-grip-on-all-time-highs-2017-09-13).

"The S&P 500 continues to confound skeptical investors, as it adds to its above-average number of new highs," said Sam Stovall, CFRA's chief investment strategist, in a note. The benchmark has scored 33 record closes this year, more than twice the annual average since 1945.

Read:Stock market's 5-month win streak should cheer the bulls (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/stock-markets-5-month-win-streak-should-cheer-the-bulls-2017-09-13)

Economic news: Readings for a consumer price index and weekly jobless claims are due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, with economists polled by MarketWatch forecasting a 0.3% rise in August for the inflation gauge and 300,000 claims.

Check out:MarketWatch's Economic Calendar (http://www.marketwatch.com/economy-politics/calendars/economic)

The Federal Reserve "would love to see inflation picking up as the stagnating price growth has been an issue for the U.S. central bank," said Konstantinos Anthis, an analyst at ADS Securities, in a note.

"Analysts are expecting a bullish reading from the States today, and this would help the dollar extend its current uptrend."

Don't miss:Inflation data could give traders a surprise (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/inflation-data-could-look-better-than-expected-thursday-analyst-says-2017-09-13)

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index was lower Thursday, but it has gained about 1% this week, paring its year-to-date loss to around 9.6%.

Other markets: European stocks mostly edged lower, while Asian markets largely closed with losses (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/asian-markets-slump-after-disappointing-data-on-chinas-growth-2017-09-13) after weaker-than-anticipated data on China's industrial activity (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/chinas-industrial-output-grows-less-than-expected-2017-09-14).

Oil futures and gold futures were little changed.

Stocks to watch: Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Corp.(LSCC) could see active trading after President Donald Trump nixed a pending buyout (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cfius-blocks-sale-of-lattice-semiconductor-to-canyon-bridge-fund-2017-09-13-16911918) of the chip company by a group of Chinese investment funds, citing national security concerns.

See:Trump stops China from buying into U.S. chip industry, but what's next? (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/trump-stops-china-from-buying-into-us-chip-industry-but-whats-next-2017-09-13)

Shares in Oracle Corp.(ORCL) could see active trading as the software giant is due to post quarterly earnings after the close.

Read:Oracle earnings -- cloud sales expected to top new software licenses for first time (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/oracle-earnings-cloud-sales-expected-to-top-new-software-licenses-for-first-time-2017-09-13)

