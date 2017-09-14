MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Market Poised To Lose Grip On Records After Inflation Report, Jobless Claims

Consumer-price index shows a rise of 0.4%, compared with economist estimates for a 0.3% rise

Continue Reading Below

U.S. stock futures retreated from records on Thursday following data on jobless claims and inflation, which helped to keep benchmarks in check after a recent run of back-to-back records.

The headline U.S. consumer-price index figure came in at 0.4% in August, beating consensus estimates for a gain of 0.3%, while jobless claims on the month came in 284,000, versus forecasts for 300,000.

S&P 500 futures shed 5 points, or around 0.2%, to 2,489.50, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 28 points, or 0.1%, to 22,083. Nasdaq-100 futures tumbled 27.75 points, or 0.5%, to 5,982.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 , Dow and Nasdaq Composite Index all gained between 0.1% and 0.2%, finishing at all-time closing highs for a second straight session (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-stocks-set-to-lose-grip-on-all-time-highs-2017-09-13).

"The S&P 500 continues to confound skeptical investors, as it adds to its above-average number of new highs," said Sam Stovall, CFRA's chief investment strategist, in a note. The benchmark has scored 33 record closes this year, more than twice the annual average since 1945.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Read:Stock market's 5-month win streak should cheer the bulls (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/stock-markets-5-month-win-streak-should-cheer-the-bulls-2017-09-13)

Economic and political news: The Federal Reserve "would love to see inflation picking up as the stagnating price growth has been an issue for the U.S. central bank," said Konstantinos Anthis, an analyst at ADS Securities, in a note.

"Analysts are expecting a bullish reading from the States today, and this would help the dollar extend its current uptrend."

Check out:MarketWatch's Economic Calendar (http://www.marketwatch.com/economy-politics/calendars/economic)

Meanwhile, the Bank of England on Thursday kept its key interest rate on hold and made no changes to its quantitative-easing program, but warned that rates could rise faster than traders currently are pricing in. Those comments helped to drive the pound to $1.33 against the U.S. dollar in recent trade.

Don't miss:Inflation data could give traders a surprise (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/inflation-data-could-look-better-than-expected-thursday-analyst-says-2017-09-13)

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dollar-weakens-after-3-day-rise-ahead-of-us-inflation-report-2017-09-14) was lower Thursday, despite the better-than-expected economic readings, but it has gained about 1% this week, paring its year-to-date loss to around 9.6%.

On the political front, President Donald Trump and top Democrats appear to be nearing a deal to give legal status to the children of illegal migrants, but also were disputing what they had agreed on so far. Trump tweeted early Thursday that (https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/908272007011282944) no deal had been reached yet, after Democrats late Wednesday said they had an agreement (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/top-democrats-announce-daca-deal-with-trump-that-excludes-wall-funding-2017-09-13) with him to enact protections for "Dreamers" in exchange for increased border security measures that don't include funding for a wall.

Other markets:European stocks (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/european-stocks-pull-back-after-signs-chinas-economy-is-faltering-2017-09-14) mostly edged lower, while Asian markets closed with losses (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/asian-markets-slump-after-disappointing-data-on-chinas-growth-2017-09-13) after weaker-than-anticipated data on China's industrial activity (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/chinas-industrial-output-grows-less-than-expected-2017-09-14).

Oil futures traded higher, while gold futures were roughly unchanged, paring firmer losses.

Stocks to watch: Shares in Equifax Inc.(EFX) fell 2% in premarket action, putting the credit-reporting company's stock on track to extend a huge selloff sparked by its disclosure last week of a massive data breach.

See:Equifax down 31% since breach disclosure, erasing $5 billion in market cap (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/equifaxs-stock-has-fallen-31-since-breach-disclosure-erasing-5-billion-in-market-cap-2017-09-14)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp.'s stock (LSCC) rose 1% in thin premarket trading after Trump nixed a pending buyout (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cfius-blocks-sale-of-lattice-semiconductor-to-canyon-bridge-fund-2017-09-13-16911918) of the chip company by a group of Chinese investment funds, citing national security concerns.

See:Trump stops China from buying into U.S. chip industry, but what's next? (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/trump-stops-china-from-buying-into-us-chip-industry-but-whats-next-2017-09-13)

Shares in Oracle Corp.(ORCL) could see active trading as the software giant is due to post quarterly earnings after the close.

Read:Oracle earnings--cloud sales expected to top new software licenses for first time (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/oracle-earnings-cloud-sales-expected-to-top-new-software-licenses-for-first-time-2017-09-13)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2017 09:06 ET (13:06 GMT)