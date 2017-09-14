Financials Lower as Rate View for 2017 Remains Steady -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies ticked down as strong consumer inflation data were seen as insufficient to change the Federal Reserve's immediate rate plans.

Futures markets reflect skepticism that the central bank will raise rates until some time next year.

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating the data breach at credit-scoring firm Equifax.

The broad Standard & Poor's 500 is set to test the psychologically significant 2500 level, the latest major index to surprise a skeptical marketplace with its resilience, said Joe Kinahan, chief market strategist at brokerage TD Ameritrade.

September 14, 2017 17:08 ET (21:08 GMT)