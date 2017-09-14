Booker Group Records Growth in Quarterly Sales

Food wholesaler Booker Group PLC (BOK.LN) Thursday reported growth in quarterly same stores sales, and said that the competition review of its planned merger with supermarket giant Tesco PLC (TSCO.LN) remains on track.

For the 12 weeks to Sept. 8, the company recorded like-for-like sales growth of 1.3%. Non-tobacco same store sales grew 6%, while tobacco sales declined 9.4% due to changes in tobacco legislation.

