On Our Radar

Agile Group Plans Separate Listing of Property Management Unit in Hong Kong

By Joanne Chiu Features Dow Jones Newswires

Agile Group Holdings Ltd. (3383.HK) plans to spin off and separately list its property management unit on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Continue Reading Below

The Chinese real-estate developer said after markets closed Thursday that its unit, A-Living Services Co., has submitted a listing application to Hong Kong's bourse operator.

A-Living provides property management, advertising and tourism services in China. Agile Group aims to keep an at least 50% stake in A-Living after the proposed spin off, it said.

-Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2017 20:54 ET (00:54 GMT)