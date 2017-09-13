Wynn Macau to Raise US$1.35 Billion From Selling Two Notes

Wynn Macau Ltd. (1128.HK) is seeking to raise US$1.35 billion from selling notes for the redemption of its existing notes.

The Hong Kong-listed casino operator said Thursday that it agreed to issue US$600 million 4.875% senior notes due 2024 and US$750 million 5.500% senior notes due 2027.

The net proceeds from the notes will be US$1.34 billion, which will be used together with other sources of funds available to repurchase its 2021 notes in full, it said.

September 13, 2017 20:51 ET (00:51 GMT)