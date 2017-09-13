Telecoms Down After Apple Delays iPhone X Launch - Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies fell slightly as Apple's delayed launch of its premium new smart phone weighed on carriers' shares. Most Wall Street analysts said the phones were impressive enough to trigger a widespread cycle of upgrades among iPhone users. Carriers often use such cycles to poach new subscribers and have also started to earn money on financing phone purchases.
September 13, 2017 16:50 ET (20:50 GMT)