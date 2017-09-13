U.S. Stocks Close at Records for Second Straight Day

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its 37th record of the year, boosted by shares of energy companies. The blue-chip index added 0.2%.

U.S. Producer Prices Rose 0.2% in August

U.S. businesses sold goods and services at slightly higher prices in August, though inflation pressures remained weak overall.

U.S. Had $108 Billion Budget Deficit in August, Treasury Says

The U.S. government ran a $108 billion budget deficit in August ahead of a late September deadline for Congress to raise the federal borrowing limit and authorize new spending to keep the government open.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Republicans Plan to Release Tax Overhaul Details Week of Sept. 25

Republicans plan to show more details about their tax plans during the week of Sept. 25, as they prepare for a legislative sprint toward one of their top priorities.

Senate Health Bills Struggle to Win White House Backing

Two Senate bills aimed at shaping the future of the Affordable Care Act are facing uncertainty, as the White House voices tepid support for an ACA repeal effort and opposition to a bipartisan bill to shore up insurance markets.

Global Corporate Tax Cuts Widen Gap With U.S.

Governments around the world have continued to cut their tax rates on company profits, lowering them further below that of the U.S. as the OECD warned the competition to aid businesses may be going too far.

Fed's Bad Options for Addressing Too-Low Inflation

Low unemployment and low inflation have presented the Fed with unpalatable options: deliberately overheat the economy for years or give up on its inflation target, Greg Ip writes.

There's Never Been a Hotter Time to Freeze Your Credit

Until the Equifax data breach, many consumers didn't know what a credit freeze was. Now, people are discovering the tool in a move that could have unintended effects for consumers and the financial industry.

Emerging Markets Are Rallying, And It's Mostly About The Dollar

The U.S. dollar's nosedive is fueling a rally in emerging-market assets.

Saudi Arabia Pushes OPEC on New Tack to Curb Oil Supplies

In seeking to further curtail global oil supplies and lift prices, Saudi Arabia wants to shift the emphasis to exports rather than output. OPEC's declines in exports aren't keeping pace with production cuts, a break with past trends.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)