U.S. Producer Prices Rose 0.2% in August

Continue Reading Below

U.S. businesses sold goods and services at slightly higher prices in August, though inflation pressures remained weak overall.

Global Stock Rally Stalls

The global rally that pushed Wall Street to new records eased as some investors questioned how long the bull run can last. The S&P 500 edged down 0.1%.

Dollar's Fall from Grace Fuels Emerging-Markets Boom

The U.S. dollar's nosedive is fueling a rally in emerging-market assets.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Eurozone Industrial Growth Slowed in the Summer

The output of factories, mines and utilities across the eurozone barely rose during July, a fresh indication that the currency area's economy may be slowing slightly after a strong start to the year.

Saudi Arabia Pushes OPEC on New Tack to Curb Oil Supplies

In seeking to further curtail global oil supplies and lift prices, Saudi Arabia wants to shift the emphasis to exports rather than output. OPEC's declines in exports aren't keeping pace with production cuts, a break with past trends.

Fed's Awful Options for Addressing Too-Low Inflation

Low unemployment and low inflation have presented the Fed with unpalatable options: deliberately overheat the economy for years or give up on its inflation target, Greg Ip writes.

Europe Steps Up Bid to Boost Taxes on Internet Giants

The EU pledged to propose new rules to tax internet giants such Google and Facebook, embracing France's push for extra measures to squeeze more money out of multinationals operating in Europe.

Global Corporate Tax Cuts Widen Gap With U.S.

Governments around the world have continued to cut their tax rates on company profits, lowering them further below that of the U.S. as the OECD warned the competition to aid businesses may be going too far.

U.K. Jobless Rate Hits Four-Decade Low

The unemployment rate in the U.K. fell in July to its lowest level in more than four decades, fueled by increasing participation in the labor force.

EU to Champion Free Trade in Wake of Trump's 'America First'

The European Union's top executive called for the bloc to expand its economic links from Asia Pacific to Latin America, highlighting its ambition to champion free trade in light of President Donald Trump's "America First" policies.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)