Dollar's Fall from Grace Fuels Emerging-Markets Boom

Continue Reading Below

The U.S. dollar's nosedive is fueling a rally in emerging-market assets.

Bain Signs Letter of Intent to Buy Toshiba's Chip Business

Bain Capital signed a memorandum of understanding with Toshiba saying it intends to reach a deal to buy the Japanese conglomerate's memory-chip business by the end of September, Toshiba said.

China's Next Debt Addiction-Credit Cards

Interest in credit cards is growing fast in China, but penetration remains low. That could be a rare bright spot for the country's banks

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

5 Things to Know About China's Ant Financial Services Group

A look at the Alibaba affiliate that created and manages the world's largest money-market fund.

How an Alibaba Spinoff Created the World's Largest Money-Market Fund

In just four years, a money-market fund created by an Alibaba affiliate has become the world's largest, accruing 370 million account holders and $211 billion in assets. As its model is replicated, the government is enforcing new regulations.

Why Hedge Funds Are Shorting the Yen

The yen has gained 6.3% against the dollar so far this year, but hedge funds and other speculative investors have largely been negative on the Japanese currency.

Goldman Banks on Lending to Grow

Goldman Sachs is now looking to the lower-octane business of lending to spur growth.

Foreign Investors Snap Up Chinese Bank Debt

Foreign investors last month more than tripled their holdings of a popular short-term debt instrument issued by Chinese banks-reflecting both the attraction of a rising yuan and a growing risk appetite.

Goldman's New Obsession: Adding $5 Billion in Revenue

After years of cutting, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is in growth mode, though big questions remain over the future of its debt-trading arm.

Hack Puts Equifax at Risk of Pullback by Lenders

Banks and other financial companies are mulling the possibility of shifting some business away from Equifax in the wake of its data breach and to some of the firm's credit-reporting rivals, according to people familiar with the firms.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)