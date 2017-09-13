Tenet Healthcare Exploring Options Including Possible Sale

Tenet Healthcare, facing shareholder-activist pressure, is exploring strategic options including a possible sale of the big hospital company.

Trump Blocks China-Backed Fund From Buying U.S. Chip Maker

President Donald Trump blocked a Beijing-backed fund's attempt to buy Lattice Semiconductor Corp., signaling his administration will closely scrutinize Chinese investment in semiconductor technology.

Boeing to Boost Dreamliner Production

Boeing Co. said Wednesday that it will boost monthly output of its 787 Dreamliner passenger jet to 14 from 12 in 2019 in a sign of its confidence of a rebound in demand for wide-body planes.

CEO of Brazil's JBS Is Arrested in New Twist of Scandal at Meatpacker

The two Brazilian brothers behind the world's largest meatpacker were in jail on Wednesday facing accusations they illegally profited from an earlier plea deal that let them skirt prison time for bribing nearly 2,000 politicians.

Bain Signs Letter of Intent to Buy Toshiba's Chip Business

Bain Capital signed a memorandum of understanding with Toshiba saying it intends to reach a deal to buy the Japanese conglomerate's memory-chip business by the end of September, Toshiba said.

Goldman Faces Fight in Finding New Trading Clients

Goldman Sachs' plan to turn around its trading operations depends on its ability to take market share from other banks.

Europe Steps Up Bid to Boost Taxes on Internet Giants

The EU pledged to propose new rules to tax internet giants such Google and Facebook, embracing France's push for extra measures to squeeze more money out of multinationals operating in Europe.

U.S. Chip Maker Stresses Jobs Gains With Sale to China-Backed Firm

With Trump poised to decide the fate of a Chinese government-backed fund's deal to buy an American chip maker, the U.S. company's chief executive is talking up job creation.

Target to Hire 100,000 Holiday Workers

Target said it would increase by 40% the number of temporary workers it hires for the key holiday selling season, kicking off the annual scramble among retailers and delivery firms to staff stores and distribution centers.

Can Apple Unlock Promise of Facial Recognition?

Face ID will be the primary tool to unlock the nearly $1,000 iPhone X. If Apple can get it right, the company could popularize a technology that has had a mixed record.

