CEO of Brazil's JBS Is Arrested in New Twist of Scandal at Meatpacker

Brazilian authorities arrested Wesley Batista, acting head of JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, for allegedly using insider trading to profit from a massive plea deal signed earlier this year amid a corruption probe.

Bain Signs Letter of Intent to Buy Toshiba's Chip Business

Bain Capital signed a memorandum of understanding with Toshiba saying it intends to reach a deal to buy the Japanese conglomerate's memory-chip business by the end of September, Toshiba said.

Target to Hire 100,000 Holiday Workers

Target said it would increase by 40% the number of temporary workers it hires for the key holiday selling season, kicking off the annual scramble among retailers and delivery firms to staff stores and distribution centers.

Apple Unveils New iPhone X to Fend Off Growing Competition

Apple introduced a trio of new iPhones Tuesday, making a bet that some customers will be willing to part with upward of $1,000 for the premium iPhone X while others will also pay up to upgrade regular models.

Uber's Legal Chief Salle Yoo Is Resigning

The top lawyer at Uber is departing the ride-hailing company as it faces three federal investigations into its operations and welcomes a new CEO.

Electric Cars Won't Offset Diesel Sales Drop in Europe

European auto makers say their focus is on building more gasoline-powered cars and making diesel engines cleaner until the market favors electric cars.

Europe Steps Up Bid to Boost Taxes on Internet Giants

The EU pledged to propose new rules to tax internet giants such Google and Facebook, embracing France's push for extra measures to squeeze more money out of multinationals operating in Europe.

China Challenge for the iPhone X: Ending Apple's Long Sales Slide

Apple needs the new iPhone X to be a hit in China, where its market share has slipped by more than half in recent years. But it is up against domestic rivals offering advanced technology, local adaptations and far lower prices.

Facebook Pitches Brand Safety Ahead of Video Ad Push

As Facebook ramps up its new 'in-stream' video advertising, the social media company is attempting to avoid the brand safety headaches that have plagued rivals such as YouTube in recent months.

Flying to Europe? There's a New Budget-Air Option

British low-cost airline easyJet will start offering connecting flights in Europe paired with two budget long-haul carriers to and from the U.S., expanding the trans-Atlantic options for cost-conscious travelers.

