Apple Unveils New iPhone X to Fend Off Growing Competition

Apple introduced a trio of new iPhones Tuesday, making a bet that some customers will be willing to part with upward of $1,000 for the premium iPhone X while others will also pay up to upgrade regular models.

Uber's Legal Chief Salle Yoo Is Resigning

The top lawyer at Uber Technologies Inc. is departing the ride-hailing company as it faces three federal investigations into its operations and welcomes a new chief executive.

Senate Panel Likely to Ask Facebook to Detail Russian Activity During Election

The bipartisan leadership of the Senate Intelligence Committee said it is likely to call representatives from Facebook Inc. to Capitol Hill to publicly detail Russian activity on the company's platform during the 2016 election.

Bain Signs Letter of Intent to Buy Toshiba's Chip Business

Bain Capital signed a memorandum of understanding with Toshiba saying it intends to reach a deal to buy the Japanese conglomerate's memory-chip business by the end of September, Toshiba said.

WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton Steps Down

One of the co-founders of WhatsApp, the messaging app bought by Facebook three years ago, is stepping down to start a foundation.

Flying to Europe? There's a New Budget-Air Option

British low-cost airline easyJet will start offering connecting flights in Europe paired with two budget long-haul carriers to and from the U.S., expanding the trans-Atlantic options for cost-conscious travelers.

U.K. Adds Another Obstacle to Fox's Pursuit of Sky

The U.K. government referred 21st Century Fox' s proposal to consolidate ownership of Sky to British antitrust regulators and said it was likely to broaden that review to include Fox's commitment to the country's broadcasting standards.

Seadrill Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection in Texas

Seadrill, one of the world's biggest offshore drilling companies, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection at the Southern District Texas court as part of a plan to restructure roughly $10 billion in debt.

Google Offers Olive Branch to Publishers by Relaxing Policy on Subscription Sites

Google plans to end its 'first click free' policy that enables users of its search engine to bypass paywalls on news websites, a move that could help publishers boost subscriptions, News Corp CEO Robert Thomson said.

Goldman Banks on Lending to Grow

Goldman Sachs is now looking to the lower-octane business of lending to spur growth.

September 13, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)