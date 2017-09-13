Apple Unveils New iPhone X to Fend Off Growing Competition

Apple introduced a trio of new iPhones Tuesday, making a bet that some customers will be willing to part with upward of $1,000 for the premium iPhone X while others will also pay up to upgrade regular models.

Uber's Legal Chief Salle Yoo Is Resigning

The top lawyer at Uber Technologies Inc. is departing the ride-hailing company as it faces three federal investigations into its operations and welcomes a new chief executive.

Bain-Apple Group Sign Letter of Intent to Buy Toshiba's Chip Business

A group including private-equity firm Bain Capital and Apple signed a letter of intent to buy Toshiba's chip business for more than $18 billion.

WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton Steps Down

One of the co-founders of WhatsApp, the messaging app bought by Facebook three years ago, is stepping down to start a foundation.

Google Offers Olive Branch to Publishers by Relaxing Policy on Subscription Sites

Google plans to end its 'first click free' policy that enables users of its search engine to bypass paywalls on news websites, a move that could help publishers boost subscriptions, News Corp CEO Robert Thomson said.s

Goldman Banks on Lending to Grow

Goldman Sachs is now looking to the lower-octane business of lending to spur growth.

Hack Puts Equifax at Risk of Pullback by Lenders

Banks and other financial companies are mulling the possibility of shifting some business away from Equifax in the wake of its data breach and to some of the firm's credit-reporting rivals, according to people familiar with the firms.

Senate Panel Likely to Ask Facebook to Detail Russian Activity During Election

The bipartisan leadership of the Senate Intelligence Committee said it is likely to call representatives from Facebook Inc. to Capitol Hill to publicly detail Russian activity on the company's platform during the 2016 election.

Trump Administration to Tread Lightly on Autonomous-Vehicles Rules

The Trump administration said it would take a hands-off approach to federal regulation of autonomous vehicles, even as government investigators placed some blame on Tesla Inc. for a fatal crash.

Centene Agrees to Buy Fidelis Care in $3.75 Billion Deal

Health insurer Centene Corp. is entering the New York market with a roughly $3.75 billion purchase of nonprofit health-insurance provider Fidelis Care.

