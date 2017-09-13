Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit Sell Eramet Stake for EUR169.4 million

Italian banks Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISP.MI) and UniCredit SpA (UCG.MI) on Wednesday completed the sale of their 11.176% stake in French mining and metallurgical group Eramet SA (ERA.FR) for EUR169.4 million ($202.6 million).

Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit sold all the shares they had in Eramet, 7.114% and 4.062% respectively, at EUR57 per share, the lenders said in a statement.

Banca IMI, the investment bank of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, BNP Paribas and UniCredit Corporate & Investment Banking are joint bookrunners.

Eramet shares trade at EUR57.28, down 9.87%.

