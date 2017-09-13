Industrials Down After Inflation Data - Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies ticked down after another weak wholesale inflation report. The producer-price index, a measure of inflation experienced by businesses, rose 0.2% in August from a month earlier, according to the Labor Department. Weak inflation for wholesalers could mean softer revenue growth for manufacturers. But the stakes for inflation reports have also risen recently because some members of the Federal Reserve's rate-setting committee say they are waiting for an up-tick in inflation before pushing for higher rates. Boeing said it will boost monthly output of its 787 Dreamliner passenger jet to 14 from 12 in 2019, in a sign of its confidence of a rebound in demand for wide-body planes.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 13, 2017 16:24 ET (20:24 GMT)