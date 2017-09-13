Health Care Stocks Decline On Policy Trepidation - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies fell amid trepidation about the policy outlook. Shares of Centene rose after the health insurer struck a $3.75 billion deal to buy into non-profit, Medicaid-focused Fidelis Care, as an entree to the New York market. Canadian financial authorities are debating whether approving stock-exchange listings for cannabis companies would violate U.S. law. Inotek Pharmaceuticals rose after the drug developer struck a deal to merge with smaller startup Rocket Pharmaceuticals.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 13, 2017 16:24 ET (20:24 GMT)