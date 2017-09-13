Financials Up As Traders Shrug Off Inflation Data - Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies ticked up as weak wholesale inflation data was seen as having little effect on the interest-rate outlook. The price of crypto-currency Bitcoin has fallen sharply after JP Morgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon derided the digital money as a "fraud," claiming that a recent surge in price made it "dangerous" and comparable to the famous speculative bubble in tulip bulbs in the 17th century.
