Financials Up As Traders Shrug Off Inflation Data - Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies ticked up as weak wholesale inflation data was seen as having little effect on the interest-rate outlook. The price of crypto-currency Bitcoin has fallen sharply after JP Morgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon derided the digital money as a "fraud," claiming that a recent surge in price made it "dangerous" and comparable to the famous speculative bubble in tulip bulbs in the 17th century.

September 13, 2017 16:50 ET (20:50 GMT)