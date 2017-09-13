On Our Radar

August CPI and Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Wednesday 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Aug -$109B (5) -$107B*

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 9 305K (15) 298K

0830 Consumer Price Index Aug +0.3% (26) +0.1%

-- ex food & energy Aug +0.2% (26) +0.1%

Friday 0830 Retail Sales Aug +0.2% (26) +0.6%

-- ex autos Aug +0.5% (26) +0.5%

0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Sep 15 (13) 25.2

0915 Industrial Production Aug +0.1% (21) +0.2%

0915 Capacity Utilization Aug 76.8% (18) 76.7%

1000 Consumer Sentiment Sep 95.0 (19) 96.8**

(Preliminary)

1000 Business Inventories Jul +0.2% (15) +0.5%

*Aug 2016 Reading

**End-Aug Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)