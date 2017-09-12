WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Sep 12

U.S. THREATENS CHINA OVER NORTH KOREA SANCTIONS

The Trump administration threatened to impose further sanctions on China if Beijing doesn't do more to shut down banks and other Chinese firms aiding North Korea.

BEIJING FORCES MARKETS TO COOPERATE AS PARTY CONGRESS NEARS

For Chinese President Xi Jinping, next month's 19th Communist Party Congress is an occasion for cementing his power-and no economic turmoil can be allowed to spoil the political pageantry.

FRENCH PROTESTS TAKE AIM AT MACRON'S LABOR REFORMS

French President Emmanuel Macron faced his first street protests as a far-left union led strikes and demonstrations against his plans to shake up the labor code.

HURRICANE IRMA TRAUMATIZES ST. MARTIN

A St. Martin couple had rode out plenty of hurricanes in their house next to the island's blue waters. Hurricane Irma pulled them into the water. Neighbors found her body hours later washed ashore.

BRITAIN PLEDGES TO LEND MILITARY MIGHT TO EUROPE AFTER BREXIT

Britain pledged to contribute troops and to work with the EU on foreign sanctions after Brexit, underscoring how the U.K. sees its military and security contributions as key assets in negotiating its exit.

RUSSIA CONDUCTS DRILLS AHEAD OF MAJOR EXERCISE

Russia has begun military drills ahead of major war games that NATO allies are concerned about but say are helping them better prepare for future tensions.

LIVING IN CHINA TAKES 3½ YEARS OFF YOUR LIFE

China's failure to bring air quality up to global standards is shaving years off the lives of its citizens: 3½ years on average, to be precise.

JOURNALISTS' TRIAL REOPENS IN TURKEY

A Turkish court ruled on Monday that five journalists and executives from one of the country's last dissident newspapers have to remain in jail awaiting the outcome of their high-profile trial on charges of aiding terrorism.

