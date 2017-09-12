USDA September 2017-18 U.S. Cotton Harvest Estimates -- Survey

The following are analysts' estimates, in millions of bales, for 2017-2018 U.S. cotton production, exports and ending stocks, as compiled by The Wall Street Journal ahead of the September forecasts by the federal government.

Continue Reading Below

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release updated estimates at noon ET Tuesday.

Average Range USDA August 2017-18

Production (6) 22.09 20.00-29.20 20.55

Exports (6) 14.36 14.15-14.60 14.20

Ending Stocks (6) 5.68 5.30-6.15 5.80

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Production Exports Ending Stocks

The Rose Report 20.51 14.50 5.41

John Robinson 20.50 14.15 5.80

Rogers Varner 21.30 14.60 6.15

Doane Advisory Services 21.00 14.50 5.90

Price Futures Group 29.20 14.20 5.50

Love Consulting 20.00 14.20 5.30

Write to Julie Wernau at julie.wernau@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2017 10:11 ET (14:11 GMT)