UK Aug CPI Suggests Upside Risk to 2017, 2018 Forecasts -- Market Talk

1110 GMT - The U.K's August inflation print suggests consumer prices could rise more than Barclays' projected inflation profile for this year and next, the bank's analysts say. Consumer inflation came at 2.9%, above economists' forecasts of 2.8%. Barclays analysts point to the weakening currency and rising oil prices as "the most obvious factors to blame." Markets reacted quickly and an August 2018 hike is now fully priced in again while nothing was expected before 2019, Barclays says. (emese.bartha@wsj.com; @EmeseBartha)
Continue Reading Below
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 12, 2017 07:25 ET (11:25 GMT)