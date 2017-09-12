Stocks Extend Gains After Record S&P 500 High

Continue Reading Below

U.S. stocks extended their gains, as concerns over Hurricane Irma and geopolitical risk in North Korea continued to ebb. The S&P 500 gained 0.2%, pushing past its record close on Monday.

OPEC Production Falls as Efforts to Cut Output Start to Pay Off

OPEC crude oil production fell last month for the first time since April, in a boost to the cartel's beleaguered efforts to reduce output and rein in the global supply glut.

U.S. Small-Business Confidence Shows Slight Gain in August

Small-business owners' confidence in the economy was roughly unchanged in August, but the measure came in ahead of Wall Street expectations, helped by a regulatory "relief rally."

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Household Incomes Rose in 2016 to New Record

Income for the average American household reached a new high last year for the first time this century.

Hedge Funds Prosper on China Tech But Bubble Fears Emerge

Hedge funds betting on China have chalked up some of the biggest profits of 2017 so far, fueled by concentrated bets on the technology sector.

Oil Turns Higher After OPEC Report

Crude futures turned higher after OPEC said its oil output fell in August and as U.S. refiners continued to ramp up following Hurricane Harvey.

ECB's Constâncio: Accommodation to Help Push Inflation to Central Bank's Target

The European Central Bank ultimately will reach its inflation goal if it keeps an appropriate level of policy accommodation, the central bank's vice president, Vítor Constâncio, said.

Beijing Forces Markets to Cooperate as Party Congress Nears

For Chinese President Xi Jinping, next month's 19th Communist Party Congress is an occasion for cementing his power-and no economic turmoil can be allowed to spoil the political pageantry.

States to Trump: Leave Retirement Rule Intact or We'll Act

The controversy over a rule restricting conflicted retirement advice is shifting to states, which are moving to bolster investor protections out of concern the Trump administration will weaken the federal provision.

Brazil Central Bank Signals Pace of Rate Cuts Likely to Slow

Brazil's central bank said the country's struggling economy could benefit from lower borrowing costs but reinforced market projections that the pace of interest-rate cuts is likely to slow down.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)